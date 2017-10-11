Steve Kerr Diagramed The First Plays Of The Warriors Dynasty Using A Charcuterie Board

Steve Kerr‘s first plays as Warriors head coach featured Stephen Curry as an almond. The future coach of the year made dried cranberries defend him.

Baxter Holmes wrote a fascinating story for ESPN that explored the origins of Steve Kerr’s offensive scheme for the Golden State Warriors, and it turns out a confident Warriors fan working in a kitchen and a charcuterie board were all big factors in the scheme’s debut.

Kerr was sitting in the Oakland airport back in 2014 at a bar called Vino Volo when a young Warriors fan named Kevin Ninkovich was bartending. Kerr and another man ordered two glasses of wine and a charcuterie board, and when Ninkovich brought it out to them he asked what the new Warriors coach would do to the team’s offense. Because he had some thoughts.

