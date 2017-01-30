Trump To Limit Immigration From Middle East And Africa

Steve Kerr Blasted Donald Trump’s Order By Saying It’s ‘Breeding Anger And Terror’

01.30.17 1 hour ago

Donald Trump’s executive order banning travelers from certain countries from entering the United States has created outrage and controversy around the nation, sparking protests at numerous airports and leading to athletes and people in the sports world speaking out against the ban.

Michael Bradley, the captain of the United States Men’s Soccer Team, said he was “sad and embarrassed” by the ban on Instagram, while NBA players wondered how the ban would affect the league. And now Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has weighed in.

Kerr spoke to the media on Sunday night and did not hold back when asked about his thoughts on the ban.

I would just say as someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father. If we’re trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming into this country, we’re really going against the principles of what this country’s about and creating fear. It’s the wrong way to go about it. If anything we could be breeding anger and terror.

So I’m completely against everything that’s happening and it’s shocking. I think it’s a horrible idea and I feel for all the people that are affected. Families are being torn apart and I worry in the big picture what this means for the security of the world. It’s going about it completely opposite. You want to solve terror, you want to solve crime. This is not the way to do it.

Kerr speaks from a very personal place on the matter as his father was killed in Lebanon while the president of the American University in Beirut in an act of terrorism in 1984. Kerr has never been afraid to speak out about political or social issues, but it’s clear that this issue in particular brings out a range of emotions from sadness to anger.

TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 4 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP