Steve Kerr Would Enjoy It If Donald Trump And LaVar Ball Could Both ‘Be Quiet’

#Golden State Warriors #Donald Trump
Associate Editor
11.19.17

Getty Image

The feud between Donald Trump and LaVar Ball officially became a thing on Sunday morning, when the President of the United States tweeted his dismay at the founder of Big Baller Brand. Trump was upset that Ball wasn’t appreciative of his efforts to help out the three UCLA basketball players — including Ball’s middle son, LiAngelo — who were arrested in China earlier this month.

It is the single most absurd story of the year, which is saying something because we have seen some crazy stuff this year. For Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who has spoken out against Trump and Ball in the past, this is a matter of two people who are “seeking attention” getting exactly what they want.

Kerr was asked about the feud prior to Golden State’s game against Brooklyn. The Warriors coach shredded both parties involved, mentioning that he’d like it if the media could stop covering the two of them and saying that he wants both Ball and Trump to “be quiet.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSlavar ballSTEVE KERR

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP