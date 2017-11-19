Getty Image

The feud between Donald Trump and LaVar Ball officially became a thing on Sunday morning, when the President of the United States tweeted his dismay at the founder of Big Baller Brand. Trump was upset that Ball wasn’t appreciative of his efforts to help out the three UCLA basketball players — including Ball’s middle son, LiAngelo — who were arrested in China earlier this month.

It is the single most absurd story of the year, which is saying something because we have seen some crazy stuff this year. For Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who has spoken out against Trump and Ball in the past, this is a matter of two people who are “seeking attention” getting exactly what they want.

Kerr was asked about the feud prior to Golden State’s game against Brooklyn. The Warriors coach shredded both parties involved, mentioning that he’d like it if the media could stop covering the two of them and saying that he wants both Ball and Trump to “be quiet.”