The Warriors’ five-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night as they lost 109-106 on the road in Sacramento to the Kings.

Coach Steve Kerr watched the final 15 minutes of the game from the locker room after he was ejected for going ballistic on the referees following a call that took a Kevon Looney put-back dunk off the board and then saw Kevin Durant get hit with a technical for complaining.