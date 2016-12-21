Getty Image

Steve Kerr had every reason to be happy after the Warriors obliterated the Utah Jazz 104-74 on Tuesday night. Steph Curry led the way with 25 points, while providing his standard spectacular highlights, like this seemingly easy crossover and layup and this absurd behind-the-opponent’s-back pass. Kevin Durant also had 22 points and Klay Thompson kicked in 17. A fan sunk a half-court shot to win $5,000, and the Dancing Mom took center court to show off her sick moves all over again. Not even Draymond Green’s sixth technical foul of the season could ruin Kerr’s fun (especially since the coach defended his controversial star for hanging from the rim).

Had he been in a worse mood, Kerr might not have appreciated a little joke that the team’s PR rep played on him prior to his postgame press conference. According to Mercury News sports columnist Tim Kawakami, Kerr had joked prior to the game that he wanted his own walk-up music for the postgame presser. As such, the PR rep had a special song waiting for the coach when he arrived after his team finished bending the Jazz over a barrel.

The song? Elton John’s “The Bitch is Back.” Let’s try this with Stan Van Gundy next.