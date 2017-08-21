Steve Kerr Won’t Let His Health Problems Prevent Him From Coaching ‘For Years To Come’

#Golden State Warriors
08.21.17 18 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite all the Warriors’ success during his coaching tenure, the past three years have been one of the darkest periods of Steve Kerr‘s life. Following a pair of spinal surgeries in the summer of 2015, Kerr has suffered ongoing complications from those procedures that forced him to miss a large portion of the Warriors’ historic 73-win season and nearly all of the playoffs this year leading up to the Finals.

But Kerr was back on the bench for Golden State’s 4-1 trouncing of the Cavs to win their second title in three years, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Via Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP