Getty Image

Despite all the Warriors’ success during his coaching tenure, the past three years have been one of the darkest periods of Steve Kerr‘s life. Following a pair of spinal surgeries in the summer of 2015, Kerr has suffered ongoing complications from those procedures that forced him to miss a large portion of the Warriors’ historic 73-win season and nearly all of the playoffs this year leading up to the Finals.

But Kerr was back on the bench for Golden State’s 4-1 trouncing of the Cavs to win their second title in three years, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Via Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle: