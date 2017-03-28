Getty Image

The MVP race has been a dead heat between Russell Westbrook and James Harden all season long, and with just a few games remaining, it’s still so tantalizingly close that you could make a strong case for either outcome.

Both entered the NBA with the Thunder nearly a decade ago with a tremendous amount of raw potential – they went No. 4 and No. 3, respectively, in the 2008 and 2009 Drafts – and have come a long way in terms of developing into the superstar players they are today. Yet neither was a surefire bet early on in their career.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr went on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday and talked about what it was like watching them both play in college, and when asked who he thought at the time would turn out to be the better player, he offered some interesting – and potentially controversial – thoughts on the topic.