Steve Kerr Thinks JaVale McGee Is Right To Be Mad At Shaq

Getty Image

Steve Kerr worked with Shaquille O’Neal at TNT for a number of years before becoming the Warriors head coach, and now finds one of his players embroiled in a feud with the Hall of Famer and Inside the NBA analyst.

Shaq and Warriors center JaVale McGee went at it again on Twitter on Thursday night and early Friday morning, trading shots that escalated into ugliness. This isn’t the first time the two have been at odds over Shaq constantly making fun of McGee’s mistakes during his “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segments, but it was one of the more heated exchanges between the two.

On Friday, Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant both came to McGee’s defense, with Durant taking shots at O’Neal that makes us seem destined for another star player-TNT analyst spat like we saw between LeBron James and Charles Barkley. Kerr took a more measured approach, but said he thinks McGee’s frustrations are totally understandable.