Steve Kerr Told Kevin Durant To ‘Move On’ After His Twitter Mishap

The Summer of KD is over, which is sad but also means it’s almost time for real NBA basketball to come back into our lives. That’s a relief in more ways than one, but that doesn’t mean the fallout of Durant’s Twitter flameout is settled just quite yet.

Durant’s trashing of his former team and head coach on Twitter under his verified account has made its way around the NBA, and it reached Warriors HQ on Friday as the team held some press conferences before the start of training camp.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the incident, but he said it wasn’t too large a concern for him. Kerr said he spoke to Durant about the issue, but said he’s not that big a deal for him or anyone on the Warriors.