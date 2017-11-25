Steve Kerr Regrets Playing Kevin Durant Against The Thunder

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
11.25.17

Kevin Durant lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time on Wednesday night. Durant had a perfectly fine game, scoring 21 points and pulling in five rebounds, but it was not enough to prevent the Thunder from taking down Golden State, 108-91.

Durant played the game on a bum wheel, as he’s been dealing with a sprained left ankle for the last few days. The injury held him out of Golden State’s game against Brooklyn on Sunday, and two days after playing the Thunder, Durant was sidelined due to the injury during the Warriors’ thrashing of the Bulls. And on Saturday night, the ankle will keep Durant from playing against the Pelicans.

The Brooklyn game gave a glimpse into the state of Durant’s ankle, while the matchups against Chicago and New Orleans showed that he re-aggravated the injury against Oklahoma City. In fact, Warriors coach Steve Kerr straight up said that he regrets letting Durant play with the injury, and managed to get a shot at the NBA’s new rest policy in the process.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSTEVE KERR

