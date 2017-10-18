Getty Image

A man who looks remarkably similar to Klay Thompson sat behind the Golden State Warriors bench on opening night against the Houston Rockets and took the internet by storm on Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was also amused, but used the slightly larger version of Thompson as a biting metaphor for his team’s stamina on opening night.

The Rockets stunned Golden State, 122-121, spoiling the team’s championship ring ceremony after a last-ditch Kevin Durant shot didn’t leave his hand in time to count. On Wednesday, Kerr was asked about the impostor some cleverly called Clay Tomson, and he had a great response.