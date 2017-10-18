Steve Kerr Joked That The Imposter Klay Thompson Was A Metaphor For His Team’s Conditioning

#NBA Tipoff #Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors
10.18.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

A man who looks remarkably similar to Klay Thompson sat behind the Golden State Warriors bench on opening night against the Houston Rockets and took the internet by storm on Tuesday night.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was also amused, but used the slightly larger version of Thompson as a biting metaphor for his team’s stamina on opening night.

The Rockets stunned Golden State, 122-121, spoiling the team’s championship ring ceremony after a last-ditch Kevin Durant shot didn’t leave his hand in time to count. On Wednesday, Kerr was asked about the impostor some cleverly called Clay Tomson, and he had a great response.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay ThompsonNBA TipoffSTEVE KERR

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 8 hours ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 9 hours ago
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP