Steve Kerr Says Kobe Bryant Is The ‘Closest Thing’ To Michael Jordan

Getty Image

It’s Kobe Week across the NBA, and on Monday night, it’ll culminate in his highly-anticipated jersey retirement ceremony at Staples Center during halftime of the Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors.

The league announced earlier in the day that they’d extend the normal halftime period from 15 minutes to 21 minutes to allow more time for the festivities, but that’s obviously wishful thinking given Kobe’s legacy as perhaps the greatest Laker of all-time and all the pomp and circumstance that will surely accompany the event.

Nike has already gotten in on the fun by resurrecting the once-wildly-popular Kobe and LeBron puppet commercials, which is just one small portion of the merchandising extravaganza they’ve brought to bear for this milestone.

Naturally, it’s also an opportunity to for Kobe’s peers and cohorts to reminisce about his legacy and his place in the pantheon, and Steve Kerr brought some firsthand perspective to the age-old Kobe-MJ comparisons during shoot-around.