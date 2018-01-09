The antics of LaVar Ball have been a topic of conversation for months and, with his recent comments regarding Lakers head coach Luke Walton, the sideshow has moved to the main stage. Things escalated when Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle torched ESPN for writing about Ball’s thoughts on Walton and, since then, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and even Walton himself have been forced to weigh in on the entire saga.
On Monday evening, a very prominent member of the NBA coaching fraternity was prompted about Ball and, when Steve Kerr voiced his feelings, they were interesting in a number of ways. Not only did Kerr avoid blaming ESPN singularly for the ruckus, he compared Ball unfavorably to the Kardashian family and even took the media as a whole to task.
“This is not an ESPN judgement, it’s a societal thing more than anything,” Kerr said. “Where we’re going is we’re going away from covering the game and we’re getting closer to just sensationalized news. It’s not even news, really, it’s just complete nonsense. But if you package that irrational nonsense with some glitter and some ribbon, people are gonna watch.
He’s…not wrong
famous for being famous, the new American dream
this isn’t new…all the crying is just boosting Lavar’s profile. Loud mouths in sports as long as they are saying something that feeds in peoples lust for turmoil and drama will get attention…it is almost like this push back on Lavar is being driven by something else…almost like an ironic “Stay in your lane”/”Stay in your place” vibe.
He is free to speak his mind and promote his boys/brand as much as the next man…It is working to a degree…too bad he doesn’t have the business mind and decision making to make it go smoother…he priced our the folks who wanted to support his new brand, the brand name is dated, he doesn’t know when to pull up on topics and he is finally talking his way into having majority against him and his boys…not going to win against Magic and if these two younger boys struggle overseas in anyway they will be written off even quicker…