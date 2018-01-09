Steve Kerr Criticized LaVar Ball, ESPN, And The Media In A Fiery Response To Criticism Of Luke Walton

#LA Lakers
01.09.18 3 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The antics of LaVar Ball have been a topic of conversation for months and, with his recent comments regarding Lakers head coach Luke Walton, the sideshow has moved to the main stage. Things escalated when Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle torched ESPN for writing about Ball’s thoughts on Walton and, since then, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and even Walton himself have been forced to weigh in on the entire saga.

On Monday evening, a very prominent member of the NBA coaching fraternity was prompted about Ball and, when Steve Kerr voiced his feelings, they were interesting in a number of ways. Not only did Kerr avoid blaming ESPN singularly for the ruckus, he compared Ball unfavorably to the Kardashian family and even took the media as a whole to task.

“This is not an ESPN judgement, it’s a societal thing more than anything,” Kerr said. “Where we’re going is we’re going away from covering the game and we’re getting closer to just sensationalized news. It’s not even news, really, it’s just complete nonsense. But if you package that irrational nonsense with some glitter and some ribbon, people are gonna watch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar ballLUKE WALTONSTEVE KERR

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 hour ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP