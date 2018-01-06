Getty Image

On Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the stunning announcement that he was rescinding an Obama-era policy that the justice department would not enforce federal marijuana laws in states where it’s been legalized.

Voters in eight states – Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington – have approved marijuana for recreational use, and many others have decriminalized it or have legislation in place for medical purposes.

It’s unclear how exactly how this will play out given that prosecution is still left to the discretion of local attorneys. A big reason for the momentum toward legalization has been outspoken proponents across all major sectors of society, including people like Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who admitted last year he’s used marijuana in the past to deal with symptoms associated with a pair of spinal procedures he underwent in the summer of 2015.