Steve Kerr Gave A Passionate Statement About Equality On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

01.16.17 56 mins ago

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is proud of the NBA and its players on Martin Luther King Day.

Kerr might be the most charismatic speaker in the NBA today, and on Monday he addressed the media about the power and importance of celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. before his Warriors took on Cleveland. The head coach singled out NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s progressive stance on “tolerance and equality” then moved on to thank his players and others in the community for their efforts to help those in need and carry out King’s vision for America.

“It’s a great day,” Kerr said when asked about the American holiday on which his former NBA champions hosted the reigning champs. “It’s a great day for our league. It’s a great day for our country. It’s one of the best days of the year in the NBA.”

Kerr said playing on Martin Luther King’s birthday gives the league and its teams a chance to look back on what King meant to the United States’ fight for civil rights and the impact it’s had on the league’s players and fans.

TAGSDr. Martin Luther King Jr.GOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

