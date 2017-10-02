Steve Kerr Flew To China Without The Warriors Because Of Passport Issues

#Golden State Warriors #China
10.02.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors were very briefly without their coach once more this past weekend. Head coach Steve Kerr had to travel without the Warriors to China after a passport issue made it impossible for him to fly overseas with his team.

The Warriors are playing a pair of games against the Minnesota Timberwolves this preseason, with both of them happening overseas. The Warriors and Timberwolves are flying to China for a pair of games.

Golden State left Sunday for the games, which take place on October 4 and October 8, but Kerr wasn’t with the team to fly across the Pacific.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#China
TAGSCHINAGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERR

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 6 days ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 6 days ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 7 days ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 7 days ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP