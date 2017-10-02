Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors were very briefly without their coach once more this past weekend. Head coach Steve Kerr had to travel without the Warriors to China after a passport issue made it impossible for him to fly overseas with his team.

The Warriors are playing a pair of games against the Minnesota Timberwolves this preseason, with both of them happening overseas. The Warriors and Timberwolves are flying to China for a pair of games.

Golden State left Sunday for the games, which take place on October 4 and October 8, but Kerr wasn’t with the team to fly across the Pacific.