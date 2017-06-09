Getty Image

The hip new thing for retired NBA players to do is to say their team could beat the Golden State Warriors. Obviously, no one is going to say “our team would get ran off the court because they are better than us,” so old athletes keep making arguments for why their squad could beat the Dubs in their heyday.

Even current Warriors player Matt Barnes got in on the fun.

Steve Kerr has heard all of this, apparently. With his team one win away from becoming the first squad in postseason history to go 16-0 en route to a championship, Kerr decided to take a moment to respond to those who believe their teams were better than this Warriors squad.