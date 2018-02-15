On Wednesday, the country was rocked by yet another mass shooting, this time at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where a former student went on a shooting spree that killed at least 17 people and wounded several others.
In the immediate aftermath, Democratic Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy addressed Congress and urged them to enact long-overdue changes to current gun legislation, just as he did – ultimately in vain – in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.
Prior to the Warriors game against the Blazers on Wednesday night, reporters asked Steve Kerr to comment on the situation in Florida, and the long-time proponent of common-sense gun laws didn’t pull any punches when eviscerating the current leadership’s continued failure to take action that would prevent these types of atrocities.
