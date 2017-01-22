NBA Power Rankings Week Of 1-9-17

Steve Kerr Trolled Sean Spicer With ‘Alternative Facts’ About His Playing Career

01.22.17 2 hours ago 6 Comments

The internet has spent the last day or so ripping into White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his strange press conference on Saturday afternoon. Spicer ripped into the media for its accurate reporting on the number of people who attended Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

The world of sports featured a few people taking shots at Spicer and Trump for their obsession with the inauguration’s crowd – the Dallas Stars announced that 1.5 million people attended Saturday’s game against Washington, while Doc Rivers joked that his pregame press session before the Clippers played Denver was the “largest pregame media gathering in NBA history.”

On Sunday, Golden State coach and noted Trump critic Steve Kerr decided to get in on the fun. The Warriors picked up a 118-98 win over Orlando earlier in the day, and after, Kerr was asked about his career with the Magic – he played 47 games for the team during the 1992-93 season, averaging 2.6 points per game.

Kerr was introduced as a “former Orlando Magic star” on Sunday. After laughing at the proclamation by the PA announcer, Kerr was asked about “alternative facts” – a shoutout to Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, who coined the term during an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday. Kerr immediately got the joke and said “Sean Spicer will be talking about my Magic career any second now. Fourteen thousand points, greatest player in Magic history.”

Kerr is the latest NBA coach to comment on Trump and the state of American politics over the last few days. Most notably, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gave a fiery speech about Trump and the Women’s March on Saturday.

TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEVE KERRSean Spicer

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 6 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP