The internet has spent the last day or so ripping into White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his strange press conference on Saturday afternoon. Spicer ripped into the media for its accurate reporting on the number of people who attended Donald Trump‘s inauguration.

The world of sports featured a few people taking shots at Spicer and Trump for their obsession with the inauguration’s crowd – the Dallas Stars announced that 1.5 million people attended Saturday’s game against Washington, while Doc Rivers joked that his pregame press session before the Clippers played Denver was the “largest pregame media gathering in NBA history.”

On Sunday, Golden State coach and noted Trump critic Steve Kerr decided to get in on the fun. The Warriors picked up a 118-98 win over Orlando earlier in the day, and after, Kerr was asked about his career with the Magic – he played 47 games for the team during the 1992-93 season, averaging 2.6 points per game.

Kerr was introduced as a “former Orlando Magic star” on Sunday. After laughing at the proclamation by the PA announcer, Kerr was asked about “alternative facts” – a shoutout to Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway, who coined the term during an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday. Kerr immediately got the joke and said “Sean Spicer will be talking about my Magic career any second now. Fourteen thousand points, greatest player in Magic history.”

Kerr is the latest NBA coach to comment on Trump and the state of American politics over the last few days. Most notably, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich gave a fiery speech about Trump and the Women’s March on Saturday.