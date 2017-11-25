Getty Image

Steve Kerr started a trend earlier this season that he appears intent on taking to its logical extreme.

Before a prime-time showdown against the Timberwolves a few weeks ago, Kerr told reporters that Kevin Durant would sit out with a sore thigh. He then paused for dramatic effect and told the press scrum to get their phones ready so they could tweet out his replacement in the starting lineup.

After announcing that Andre Iguodala would start in his place, Kerr proceeded to gross everyone out by clipping his fingernails while waiting for everyone to finish their tweets. He followed that up with a Slinky a few games later, then a Rubik’s Cube, and on Friday night, he kept the prop gag going by shuffling a deck of cards to announce that Omri Casspi and Jordan Bell would start in place of Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.