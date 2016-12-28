Steve Kerr Is Fine With Benching Steph Curry Because ‘He’s A Big Boy’

Getty Image

When Kyrie Irving hit his clutch turnaround shot to beat the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, Steph Curry was on the bench. It was a shocking move to put the two-time reigning MVP on the pine when the game mattered most, but head coach Steve Kerr stands by his decision — and in classic Kerr fashion, his defense came with a hell of a line.

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's adjustment this season with KD around pic.twitter.com/ImxPSHAZkC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 27, 2016

“We wanted more length,” Kerr said. “Shaun (Livingston) gives us a lot of length — the ability to go up and get a rebound on a missed shot, if we need to switch something, we can switch like-sized. It’s nothing that needs to be discussed. Every player wants to be out there all the time, but we’re going to do whatever we think is going to be best for the current moment.” As for how it might sit with Curry? […] “He’s a big boy,” Kerr said. “He’s a two-time MVP. He’s an unbelievably mature, thoughtful person. He was, I’m sure, upset how the game went for him just like I was upset after the game. But in the end, we’re all together, win or lose, keep pushing forward.”

Kevin Durant’s presence on the roster has changed all sorts of equations for Kerr and the Warriors, including allowing them to keep Curry on the floor without subverting the dynamism of their offense completely. So far, Curry’s star has been dulled slightly by KD’s presence. Kerr is perhaps the best coach in the league at juggling and soothing the various personalities on his roster, but if Curry keeps being upset by his coach’s decisions, it will be Kerr’s biggest challenge yet.