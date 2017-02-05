Steve Kerr: "We'll give the team off tomorrow and they can watch the Falcons win the Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/3o8fQxDsfT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2017

Steve Kerr is a benevolent coach and is giving the Warriors a day off so they can enjoy the Super Bowl. Kerr isn’t punishing his team for losing to the Kings on Saturday night by forcing them to practice on Super Bowl Sunday. They will practice Monday and Tuesday as Kerr notes “they need” those practices.

Instead, Kerr will let his players decompress, eat some good food, and enjoy the game, but he also slid his prediction into the announcement that the Warriors would get the day off.

“Fortunately we have a nice stretch here before our next game, so we’ll give the team off tomorrow,” said Kerr. “They can watch the Falcons win the Super Bowl.”

The Warriors just played three games in four nights, but don’t play again until Wednesday, so the timing of the schedule works out in their favor for enjoying the Super Bowl. This is another example of it seeming like being the coach of the Warriors would be pretty fun. Yes, they lost to the Kings and that’s not a great look, but that came after five straight wins and they still have the best record in the NBA so Kerr can afford to keep the post-game presser light.

We’ll have to wait to find out if Kerr’s prediction of a Falcons victory comes true.