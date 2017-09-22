Steve Kerr And The Warriors Told Nick Young ‘You’re Perfect For Us’

09.22.17

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors really do love Swaggy P. Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Nick Young and he raved about what the guard can bring to the reigning NBA champions.

It sound kind of like a misquoted line from Love, Actually but apparently it’s a real thing Kerr said to the luckiest man in the NBA.

The former Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter was picked up by Golden State this offseason in an effort to bolster the team’s depth from the perimeter, and though Swaggy P always inspires a level of skepticism with his game, Kerr said the team has high hopes for its newest guard.

