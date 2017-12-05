The Warriors Are ‘Absolutely’ Complaining Too Much, According To Steve Kerr

12.05.17 24 mins ago

The Golden State Warriors have looked a bit out of sorts in the last few games. Any sign of weakness from the reigning NBA champion will draw some attention, but a string of ejections from games is certainly worth some discussion.

The latest incident happened on Monday night, when Kevin Durant was ejected along with DeMarcus Cousins in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The two reportedly had to be separated near the locker rooms after their ejections.

That would merely be a strange, out-of-character story for Durant if he hadn’t already been ejected from a game in recent weeks. And Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr appears to have had enough of his team’s lack of focus.

