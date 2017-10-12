Steve Kerr Says This Year’s Warriors Are ‘The Deepest Team We’ll Probably Ever Have’

#Klay Thompson #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant
10.11.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

This NBA offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory. Chris Paul left the Clippers to join up with James Harden in Houston, and the Thunder pulled off two major coups when they landed Paul George for pennies on the dollar, then somehow managed to sneak in under the radar and nab Carmelo Anthony from the Knicks.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers reloaded their roster as well. They got great value in return for a disgruntled Kyrie Irving when they swapped him out for Isaiah Thomas, and they also pulled Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade off the scrap heap to help buttress their second unit.

All of this, of course, amounted to little more than reactionary tactics in response to the team in Golden State that still stands head and shoulders above the rest. The Warriors have been blessed with an embarrassment of riches all across the board, and it’s a fact that’s not lost on head coach Steve Kerr.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTKlay ThompsonSTEPHEN CURRYSTEVE KERR

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 12 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 7 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 7 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP