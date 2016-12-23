Steve Kerr: "The millennials struggled in the first half. They locked in in the second half, put their phones down and started to defend." pic.twitter.com/bxlVvU7xsF — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 23, 2016

Ha! Take that, millennials! You’ve been pwned by the master! Steve Kerr gets that young people have no attention spans. Put down your phone and pull up your pants! Your transition defense stinks worse than your post-apocalyptic teen action movies! The real 8-second violation is your Snapchat story about your lunch!

A quick look at the Golden State Warriors roster shows everyone is a millennial except of one person — 36-year-old David West. So you know when he heard these comments, he took it upon himself to address the team. “This reminds me of the time I had to build my first MySpace profile. It took teamwork. Let’s keep that in mind and dial up a win next game! … Get it? Dialup? That’s how I used to get online. We don’t want to take an AO … L next game. OK, I’m off to watch Friends. Bye.”

