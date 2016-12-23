Steve Kerr Couldn’t Resist Taking A Crack At His ‘Millennials’ For Their Slow Start

12.23.16 18 hours ago 3 Comments

Ha! Take that, millennials! You’ve been pwned by the master! Steve Kerr gets that young people have no attention spans. Put down your phone and pull up your pants! Your transition defense stinks worse than your post-apocalyptic teen action movies! The real 8-second violation is your Snapchat story about your lunch!

A quick look at the Golden State Warriors roster shows everyone is a millennial except of one person — 36-year-old David West. So you know when he heard these comments, he took it upon himself to address the team. “This reminds me of the time I had to build my first MySpace profile. It took teamwork. Let’s keep that in mind and dial up a win next game! … Get it? Dialup? That’s how I used to get online. We don’t want to take an AO … L next game. OK, I’m off to watch Friends. Bye.”

(Anthony Slater on Twitter)

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMILLENNIALSSTEVE KERR

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 20 hours ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP