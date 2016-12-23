Ha! Take that, millennials! You’ve been pwned by the master! Steve Kerr gets that young people have no attention spans. Put down your phone and pull up your pants! Your transition defense stinks worse than your post-apocalyptic teen action movies! The real 8-second violation is your Snapchat story about your lunch!
A quick look at the Golden State Warriors roster shows everyone is a millennial except of one person — 36-year-old David West. So you know when he heard these comments, he took it upon himself to address the team. “This reminds me of the time I had to build my first MySpace profile. It took teamwork. Let’s keep that in mind and dial up a win next game! … Get it? Dialup? That’s how I used to get online. We don’t want to take an AO … L next game. OK, I’m off to watch Friends. Bye.”
Jesus, Millennials are so sensitive about shit.
so Varejão, a 34yo vet, is a millennial too?
Yeah, you’re not gonna be able to make the “Friends” comments a thing. It was awkward the first time and doubling-down the second time was just sad. If you can’t make it work as a stand alone joke it won’t play as a running one.