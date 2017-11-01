Getty Image

The opening weeks of the NBA season are a fascinating look at not necessarily the present for NBA teams, but what’s coming in the future. The goal for many teams is not to necessarily play well now, but to put in the work necessary to play well when it matters.

It’s a fine balance between winning the games necessary to make the postseason and feel you’re prepared for the next-level grind of said 7-game series. For teams like the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, this is much easier said than done. Both squads have played more basketball than any others over the last three seasons, and all those minutes take their toll. Finding ways to compensate for all that playing time can be difficult.

For Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the goal is not to have players miss games altogether, but manage their minute when possible. Kerr spoke as part of a San Jose Mercury News piece about Golden States’ complex minutes situation and provided some insight into how the Dubs handle their stars and their request for playing time.