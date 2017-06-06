Steve Kerr Says The Warriors Are Focused On Not Repeating Last Year’s Finals Mistakes

#NBA Finals 2017
06.06.17 15 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a familiar spot, heading to Cleveland with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Last year, the Cavs split their two home games with the Warriors before their historic run of three straight wins to complete the first comeback from down 3-1 in NBA Finals history.

This time around, the Warriors are hoping to right the wrongs of 2016 and finish the job. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have been tremendous to this point in the series, and there is a different feel about it, as Golden State has marched to a perfect 14-0 playoff record thus far, standing on the precipice of history as the first team to go 16-0 in the playoffs.

While the Warriors have that opportunity, coach Steve Kerr insists that it’s not a goal of theirs to go 16-0 in the postseason. Kerr says it hasn’t been discussed, and Golden State is far more concerned about avoiding a repeat of last season’s embarrassment in the Finals than making history.

