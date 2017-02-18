USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors already sport an All-Star team in the regular season, so it makes sense that Kerr will go with the stars he knows on Sunday.

Kerr told NBATV that he’ll play all four Warriors on the floor at the same time for the West during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Steve Kerr telling us on @NBATV he'll play four Warriors together, but not for long…and won't tell us who the 5th will be! #WhyNot — Kristen Ledlow (@KristenLedlow) February 18, 2017

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are starting for the West along with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans’ own Anthony Davis. Fellow Warriors Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are reserves, so a bit of quick subbing and that’s your four. But who is your fifth player? Depends on how you want to play, I guess?