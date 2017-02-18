Top 5 Cities We Wish NBA All-Star Weekend Could Be Held

Steve Kerr Is Going To Play A (Nearly) All Warriors Lineup In The All-Star Game

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.18.17 5 mins ago

USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors already sport an All-Star team in the regular season, so it makes sense that Kerr will go with the stars he knows on Sunday.

Kerr told NBATV that he’ll play all four Warriors on the floor at the same time for the West during the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are starting for the West along with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans’ own Anthony Davis. Fellow Warriors Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are reserves, so a bit of quick subbing and that’s your four. But who is your fifth player? Depends on how you want to play, I guess?

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNBA All-Star 2017NBA ALL-STAR GAMERUSSELL WESTBROOKSTEVE KERR

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP