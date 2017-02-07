Getty Image

Steven Nash turned 43 on Tuesday, and the NBA was kind enough to post a video with highlights of his 13 best plays from his (soon to be) Hall of Fame career.

The video serves as a friendly reminder of just how absurdly talented Nash was as a ball-handler, passer, and overall floor general. Those “Seven Seconds Or Less” Suns teams with him running the show and Amar’e Stoudemire were the most exciting to watch in the NBA because of the incredible chemistry of Nash and Stoudemire in the pick-and-roll game.

Nash was the two-time MVP of the league for a reason, and his ability to see the floor was second to none. He’s one of the all-time great point guards because of that court vision, which coupled with his ball-handling abilities and shooting stroke made him a nearly unstoppable threat. Nash’s passing was amazing (I think my favorite from the above video might be No. 6 when he threads the needle and throws that absurd low bounce past into the post) but it’s often forgotten how lethal he was as a shooter.