The Best Point Guards In The NBA Right Now

Celebrate Steve Nash’s Birthday By Looking Back At His Most Amazing Highlights

02.07.17 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Steven Nash turned 43 on Tuesday, and the NBA was kind enough to post a video with highlights of his 13 best plays from his (soon to be) Hall of Fame career.

The video serves as a friendly reminder of just how absurdly talented Nash was as a ball-handler, passer, and overall floor general. Those “Seven Seconds Or Less” Suns teams with him running the show and Amar’e Stoudemire were the most exciting to watch in the NBA because of the incredible chemistry of Nash and Stoudemire in the pick-and-roll game.

Nash was the two-time MVP of the league for a reason, and his ability to see the floor was second to none. He’s one of the all-time great point guards because of that court vision, which coupled with his ball-handling abilities and shooting stroke made him a nearly unstoppable threat. Nash’s passing was amazing (I think my favorite from the above video might be No. 6 when he threads the needle and throws that absurd low bounce past into the post) but it’s often forgotten how lethal he was as a shooter.

TAGSSTEVE NASH

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 3 hours ago 9 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP