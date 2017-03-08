Fox Sports

Maybe the best 1-2 punch in NBA history that was comprised entirely of foreign players was Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki. Nash is the greatest Canadian basketball player of all time, while Nowitzki is the greatest German in NBA history without a fraction of a doubt.

After Nowitzki scored his 30,000th career point on Tuesday, it only made sense that Nash was going to hop in and offer a kind word to his friend. If you loved watching those old Mavericks teams, you’re gonna enjoy this.