Getty Image

Steve Nash is finally an NBA champion. The two-time MVP played for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers but never appeared in an NBA Finals series as a player during his 18 seasons in the NBA. But on Monday night he earned his first championship ring when the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Nash officially retired in March of 2015. Later that year, though, he began consulting for the Warriors. Though they fell short of a championship against LeBron James in 2016, Kevin Durant and company took care of business to win their second title in three years.

That means it’s time for Nash to get fitted for a ring.