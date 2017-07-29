Getty Image

Standing tall at 7-feet and weighing in at a muscly 255 pounds, the Thunder’s Steven Adams is one of the most physical and fearsome players in the entire league. On top of his physical stature, Adams’ sinister mustache only adds to his whole menacing demeanor.

Living up to his appearance, Adams plays with reckless abandon, using his physical attributes to snare rebounds, finish at the rim with emphatic dunks and stop opponents from scoring by any means possible. The way Adams plays defense often rubs opponents the wrong way, which is why the Thunder big man receives a fair amount of elbows, pushes, shoves and even the occasional swift kick in the nuts.

Adams never complains about the dirty play directed his way. Instead, he channels the hits he receives into a rather unorthodox way of training.

According to the Norman Transcript’s Fred Katz, Adams practices free-throws by having a Thunder assistant coach randomly surprise him with an upper-cut in the stomach. Adams practices free-throws like this to simulate an actual game setting.