Steven Adams Is Practicing Free-Throws By Having A Thunder Coach Punch Him In The Gut

#Oklahoma City Thunder
07.29.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Standing tall at 7-feet and weighing in at a muscly 255 pounds, the Thunder’s Steven Adams is one of the most physical and fearsome players in the entire league. On top of his physical stature, Adams’ sinister mustache only adds to his whole menacing demeanor.

Living up to his appearance, Adams plays with reckless abandon, using his physical attributes to snare rebounds, finish at the rim with emphatic dunks and stop opponents from scoring by any means possible. The way Adams plays defense often rubs opponents the wrong way, which is why the Thunder big man receives a fair amount of elbows, pushes, shoves and even the occasional swift kick in the nuts.

Adams never complains about the dirty play directed his way. Instead, he channels the hits he receives into a rather unorthodox way of training.

According to the Norman Transcript’s Fred Katz, Adams practices free-throws by having a Thunder assistant coach randomly surprise him with an upper-cut in the stomach. Adams practices free-throws like this to simulate an actual game setting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSteven Adams

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 3 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 4 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 5 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP