Getty Image

Steven Adams is a young star for a few reasons. Obviously his game speaks for itself — Adams has anchored the Oklahoma City Thunder defensively over the last few years while working to improve his offensive game. Last year, Adams averaged 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game, all of which were career highs.

But beyond that, Adams has a unique personality that oftentimes produces some of the funniest quotes and silliest moments in all of professional sports. Here are a collection of headlines we have written about him recently:

He is very silly, but he’s also pretty insightful. Just take this quote about Carmelo Anthony‘s performance on the defensive end of the floor as proof.