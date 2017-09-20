Getty Image

Don’t talk to Steven Adams about Kevin Durant and his alt accounts. He’s out here snuggin’ on sea lions and loving life.

The Oklahoma City Thunder forward got some intimate time with a sea creature this week, and Norman Transcript scribe (and former DIME alum) Fred Katz was there to document the occasion on Twitter. Katz posted a picture of Adams and a sea lion hugging on Wednesday, and it included a great line about a very handsy, or perhaps finsy, aquatic creature.

“Steven Adams got groped by the sea lion,” the tweet read. “Went in for the hug and says, “Look at where its hand is!””