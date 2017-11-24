Steven Adams’ Reaction To The Thunder Having New Jerseys Was Spot-On

Twitter/@FredKatz

There has been quite a bit of hoopla around the unveiling of new NBA jerseys this season. Even if there have been some issues with Nike’s roll-out to this point, there is always intrigue surrounding new threads in the league.

On Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be debuting new “statement” jerseys for the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Hilariously, big man Steven Adams was prompted about the new look for the game and, well, he seemingly had no idea it was happening.