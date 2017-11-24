Steven Adams’ Reaction To The Thunder Having New Jerseys Was Spot-On

#Oklahoma City Thunder
11.24.17 48 mins ago

Twitter/@FredKatz

There has been quite a bit of hoopla around the unveiling of new NBA jerseys this season. Even if there have been some issues with Nike’s roll-out to this point, there is always intrigue surrounding new threads in the league.

On Friday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be debuting new “statement” jerseys for the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Hilariously, big man Steven Adams was prompted about the new look for the game and, well, he seemingly had no idea it was happening.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSteven Adams

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP