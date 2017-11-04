Steven Adams Rocked A ‘Rick And Morty’ Christmas Sweater Before His Game Against The Celtics

11.03.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Steven Adams is a bit of a cult hero in NBA circles. He’s an effective player for the Oklahoma City Thunder despite a somewhat pedestrian stat line, but he’s garnered more attention for his willingness to say or do anything off the court than his production on it.

Over the course of the last year, Adams has seen fans petition to make him an extra on Game of Thrones. It was revealed that he practices free throws by having an assistant coach punch him in the gut. The Thunder took a team trip to the zoo that turned into an Adams rant about artificially inseminating cows. It’s not hard to see why he’s so beloved.

Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s Rick and Morty, Adult Swim’s biggest late-night hit, has a similar, if not more rabid, cult following. Ironically enough, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland once said that the show takes place just outside of Seattle, which is where Adams would be playing now if the Sonics hadn’t moved to Oklahoma City, but I digress.

