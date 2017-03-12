This Student Crossed Up His Teacher So Brutally That He May Never Pass Another Class Again

03.11.17 50 mins ago

Crossing an opponent up is the single most brutal individual accomplishment someone can achieve on a basketball court. It’s a hilariously disrespectful way of letting someone know that they could not check you because you are too good. Also, I am fairly sure that your ability to knock down a jumper increases by 85 percent after you hit someone with a move that sends them to the floor, but there is no evidence to support that claim.

When you’re in high school, there is something rewarding about making a teacher look silly. For Tristan Jass, a high school basketball player from Wisconsin, he took that to another level when he hit the Shammgod on one of his teachers. It was horrifying, as the poor teacher hit the deck and did a barrel roll.

TAGScrossoversHIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
