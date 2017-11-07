The Protections On The Draft Pick Phoenix Is Getting For Eric Bledsoe Are Incredibly Complex

11.07.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA trades involving draft picks often involve some kind of protection, that keep the pick from transferring if disaster strikes the team trading away the pick, and will roll over to a future year until the pick is no longer protected.

Usually, the protections are pretty straight forward. A lottery-protected pick will only transfer in that year if the pick lands from 15-30. Other times a pick may be top-7 protected or top-3 protected, so on and so forth. However, there are occasions where the pick’s protections are far more complicated, requiring fans to essentially produce a spreadsheet to figure out when their team is going to get a pick (or lose a pick) in the future.

That’s the case with the Bucks and Suns trade sending Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee, with Greg Monroe and a first and second round pick heading to Phoenix. The draft picks in question have significant protections on them, particularly the first rounder which might not transfer until 2021. The second round pick is pretty easy, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski lays out.

Around The Web

TAGSEric BledsoeMILWAUKEE BUCKSNBA DRAFTPHOENIX SUNS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP