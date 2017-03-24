Bad News For The Warriors, According To NBA 2K17

The Suns Started The Youngest Lineup In NBA History And It Didn’t Go Well

03.24.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns are struggling this season and it is evident in the standings with their 22-50 record. Even at full strength, Earl Watson’s team has not been fantastic and, given the fact that the team’s best player, Eric Bledsoe, has been shut down for the remainder of the campaign, it is easy to see why Phoenix might be in the mood to experiment and build for the future.

On Thursday evening, the Suns did just that when facing the Brooklyn Nets and it came in the form of a starting lineup that doubled as the youngest in the history of the NBA.

Around The Web

TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDevin BookerPHOENIX SUNS
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP