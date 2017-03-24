Getty Image

The Phoenix Suns are struggling this season and it is evident in the standings with their 22-50 record. Even at full strength, Earl Watson’s team has not been fantastic and, given the fact that the team’s best player, Eric Bledsoe, has been shut down for the remainder of the campaign, it is easy to see why Phoenix might be in the mood to experiment and build for the future.

On Thursday evening, the Suns did just that when facing the Brooklyn Nets and it came in the form of a starting lineup that doubled as the youngest in the history of the NBA.