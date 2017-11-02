The Suns Are Now 4-1 Since Getting Rid Of Earl Watson And Eric Bledsoe

Getty Image

Ten days ago, the Suns looked like the NBA’s biggest dumpster fire, having fired coach Earl Watson three games into the season and dealing with point guard Eric Bledsoe requesting a trade on Twitter.

Bledsoe has since been sent home, collecting checks and waiting to be traded, and Jay Triano has taken over as head coach. On Wednesday night, Phoenix came back from a 20-point deficit to take down the Wizards 122-116 to climb to a .500 record for the first time this season at 4-4 and improve to 4-1 without Bledsoe and Watson.

In Bledsoe’s stead, Mike James has taken over as Phoenix’s starting point guard and without Watson at the helm the young Suns’ core has flourished. Devin Booker, Dragan Bender, Josh Jackson, Marquese Chriss, and T.J. Warren have all shown flashes of brilliance in the team’s sudden surge towards respectability.

On Wednesday night, it was Warren that shined brightest of all the young Suns, dropping a career-high 40 points on the Wizards along with 10 rebounds in the comeback win. Warren went 16-of-22 from the field, with none more emphatic than this second quarter drive and dunk.