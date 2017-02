Tom Brady orchestrated the largest comeback in Super Bowl history on Sunday night , leading the Patriots back from a 25-point deficit against the Falcons with 31 unanswered points in the second half to win 34-28 in overtime.

LeBron James is a player that knows a thing or two about improbable comebacks for a championship, and James posted a video to Twitter congratulating Brady on the comeback and praising him as “the GOAT.”