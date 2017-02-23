ESPN

Syracuse‘s John Gillon hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday night to help the Orange knock off Duke in a thriller.

Gillon took the shot despite Syracuse having a timeout to spend after they rebounded a Duke miss with seven seconds left and the game tied at 75.

#Syracuse FOR THE WIN!! A post shared by UPROXX SPORTS (@uproxx_sports) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Gillon and the Orange casually came down the floor as the clock ticked down, then the guard launched a long three that kissed the glass just as time expired. The backboard was illuminated red just as the ball hit the backboard and fell and the home crowd exploded yet another comeback win for the Orange.

In fact, Syracuse does nothing but come back to win these days. Take a look at the February they’ve had.