Grayson Allen is, quite easily, the most famous player in college basketball today. Much of that has to do with his penchant for tripping opposing players and some of his fame also stems from being a hated player on the country’s most hated team. However, a third factor also contributes to Allen’s prominence: the fact that he is a dead ringer for Texas senator and former presidential candidate Ted Cruz.

On Monday, the good folks at Deadspin put out a request for proof that Senator Cruz plays basketball and, well, Cruz sent them a definitive answer.