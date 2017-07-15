Terrell Owens Wants Ice Cube To Let Him Play In The BIG3

Getty Image

Terrell Owens is a big fan of Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, and now he’s asking to take part in it. Owens says he’s very interested in playing in the 3-on-3 basketball league that’s touring the country this summer, and has said that he is a fan of the concept.

“I should be playing, to be honest,” Owens told Uproxx when asked about it at the American Flag Football League launch event in San Jose in June. “I do love it.”

Owens was also asked by TMZ about the BIG3 and went a step further, asking for a chance to play on a team for himself. He even went as far as to say that he’s tried to get into BIG3 but doesn’t have a way of contacting Ice Cube.