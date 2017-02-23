Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls have finally made a trade. The team has been at the center of so many rumors this week, but their first move did not involve sending star Jimmy Butler out of town. Instead, Chicago made a puzzling move to send Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson, and a 2018 second round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne, per The Vertical’s Shams Charania.

The Bulls had been reportedly interested in moving Gibson and McDermott all day, and had to move a draft pick with them for a young point guard in Cameron Payne, a veteran shooter in Morrow and rotational stretch big in Lauvergne. It isn’t a huge haul, but the Bulls reportedly like Payne as a potential starting caliber point guard in the future.

The Bulls also need shooting, but Morrow can do very little else on the court other than shoot threes. Lauvergne can be a rotational big and is certainly younger than Gibson, who will be a free agent this offseason.