The Thunder Should Get Better Uniforms Instead Of Trading Paul George

Last week was an emotional one for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Two Thunder stars — Paul George and Carmelo Anthony — visited their former teams. They also fought through a grueling triple-overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers that made some optimistic the team had finally come together and might put their struggles behind them.

But winning in the NBA is never easy, and figuring things out in OKC is more complicated than just putting “stars” together and watching them produce magic. And people are getting impatient in Oklahoma City as the Thunder hover around .500. Everyone involved is preaching that they need more time to figure things out and that they’re not losing hope, but we’re less than a fortnight away from 2018 and few things look sorted for the Thunder.

The latest rumor is that George could go, sinking the experiment with he and Russell Westbrook and Anthony early in return for assets that might help a rebuild around Russ in the future. But the problem with the Thunder isn’t just that its trio of stars aren’t clicking. The whole team doesn’t work because their graphic design is just terrible.

There’s always been something off about the Thunder’s color scheme since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008. It’s a discomforting shade of blue and orange, like an old Knicks Starter jacket left to weather in a gutter somewhere. Light reflecting off the Thunder blue makes it appear different shades of itself, and none of them are particularly pleasant. The typefaces are weird and varied, never quite working well together. It feels like OKC have had dozens of uniforms in less than a decade, and I can’t recall one of them actually working well.