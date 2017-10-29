Nick Collison Was Watching ‘Stranger Things’ When The Thunder Plane Hit A Bird

10.28.17 1 hour ago

Hitting anything while you are in the sky is scary enough, but it was arguably worse for Nick Collison when the Oklahoma City Thunder team plane hit a bird on its way to Chicago early Saturday morning.

The Thunder forward said he was watching the Netflix show Stranger Things when the plane felt like it hit turbulence. Season 2 of the show had just been released on the streaming network on Friday, but it certainly made for a strange moment on the airplane when trouble hit.

Collison met with the media on Saturday and talked about the harrowing plane ride and how the team learned that something terribly wrong had happened while they were in the air.

