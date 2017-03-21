The Durant-Westbrook Friendship-Turned Feud Rages On

Russell Westbrook And Steph Curry Had Different Takes On The Warriors-Thunder Scrap

03.21.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

The first half of Monday night’s Warriors-Thunder game ended with the two teams getting into a scuffle on the court prior to a jump ball, as Steph Curry, Semaj Christon, Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green all found themselves earning a technical for their roles in the scrap.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY IN OKC!

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

Curry and Christon were battling for position when Westbrook stepped between and then some pushing led to more pushing and everyone got together for some friendly “hold me back” NBA fight action. After the game, Curry and Westbrook both explained what they saw happening and what went down in the kerfuffle, with both downplaying the incident.

Curry said he was battling for position and felt a couple shoves so he retaliated and then there was “much ado about nothing,” which is a pretty good way to describe most NBA “fights.”

Around The Web

TAGSRUSSELL WESTBROOKSTEPHEN CURRY
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP