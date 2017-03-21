Getty Image

The first half of Monday night’s Warriors-Thunder game ended with the two teams getting into a scuffle on the court prior to a jump ball, as Steph Curry, Semaj Christon, Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green all found themselves earning a technical for their roles in the scrap.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY IN OKC! A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Curry and Christon were battling for position when Westbrook stepped between and then some pushing led to more pushing and everyone got together for some friendly “hold me back” NBA fight action. After the game, Curry and Westbrook both explained what they saw happening and what went down in the kerfuffle, with both downplaying the incident.

Curry said he was battling for position and felt a couple shoves so he retaliated and then there was “much ado about nothing,” which is a pretty good way to describe most NBA “fights.”