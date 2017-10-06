Getty Image

Tim Hardaway Jr. has made a commitment to the New York Knicks, but getting him to nail down his season predictions proves to be a bit more difficult.

Hardaway is a blank slate when it comes to preseason predictions, except when he’s not. The Knicks are expecting big things out of him this season, and it seems that Hardaway alternates between thinking the team is headed for the postseason or perhaps nothing at all.

Hardaway was asked by the media on Thursday about his hopes for the season. At first, he seemed uninterested.